‘One day I’ll have a sassy, know-it-all daughter...’: Mira Rajput drops a beautiful message about daughter Misha

Mira Rajput has shared a quote she found on the internet and it’s a message for Shahid Kapoor about their three-year-old daughter Misha.

Updated: May 22, 2020 11:45 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with their kids Zain and Misha.

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has posted an interesting quote on her Instagram stories to put across a message about their daughter Misha who is growing up fast. Mira often shares pictures and videos of the three-year-old on the picture sharing platform.

Mira shared a quote she found on the internet and it read, “One day I’ll have a sassy, know-it-all daughter and my husband will say “she got that from you” and I can’t wait.” She tagged Shahid on the post.

Mira Rajput shared a quote for Shahid Kapoor on Instagram.

Shahid had earlier revealed the two women boss him around at home. On being asked to name one person who always bosses around him no matter what the situation was, Shahid had told host Neha Dhupia on No Filter Neha, “They both are Virgos, they are women and they know that.”

Mira Rajput and Misha made a piece of embroidery during lockdown.

Earlier this month, Mira had shared a picture of a piece of embroidery that had one heart inside another. Confirming that Misha helped her in making the piece, she wrote on her Instagram stories, “Big love with my little love. With a hand drawn pattern and help on the turns, little hands made the heart with a lot of excitement and filled with a whole lot of love!”



Also read: Ranbir Kapoor is Alia Bhatt’s lockdown hair stylist, confirms Karan Johar as he says ‘she is in a happy place’

Mira also helps Misha in her extracurricular activities. She shares pictures of them making flowers with leaves and pulses. She had wished her on her third birthday by sharing a picture from her birth. Sharing a photo of a newborn Misha, she wrote, “I love you my sweetheart. Happiest birthday to my angel Misha. I pray for your happiness my darling, God bless you always! Thank you for being the light of our lives!”

