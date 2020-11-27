‘Only because you played a villain, I could be a hero’: Kangana Ranaut reacts after Bombay HC quashes demolition notice

Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded after the Bombay High Court held that the action of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) to demolish a part of her bungalow in September was “actuated by malafide” and was in complete disregard of her rights. It also quashed the demolition order passed by a ward officer of the civic body.

Kangana thanked her followers for their support and wrote, “When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO.”

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla noted that the action undertaken by the civic body leaves hardly “any manner of doubt” that it was unauthorised. The bench said that the action was initiated after Kangana compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. In this regard, the bench said irresponsible statements made by an individual should be ignored, howsoever distasteful those may be, and no action can be taken against such individual by resorting to colourable exercise of power and causing injury to that individual or his property by the State or any of its instrumentalities.

Court also asked the actor to show restrain while commenting on other people on social media and otherwise.

Kangana had sought Rs 2 crore in damages from the BMC and urged the court to declare BMC’s action illegal. On the issue of compensation, the bench said it was appointing a valuer who would hear the petitioner and the BMC on monetary damages caused to her due to the demolition.

(With PTI inputs)

