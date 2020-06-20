Sections
Home / Bollywood / ‘Only you could have saved Sushant Singh Rajput’: Actor’s friend Sandip Ssingh tells Ankita Lokhande in heartfelt note

‘Only you could have saved Sushant Singh Rajput’: Actor’s friend Sandip Ssingh tells Ankita Lokhande in heartfelt note

Sandip Ssingh, in a heartbreaking post, laments Ankita Lokhande and he could have ‘saved’ Sushant Singh Rajput but it did not happen. He added how Ankita is yet to remove Sushant’s name from the nameplate in her house.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 08:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande and Sandip Singh pose in happier times.

Friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sandip Ssingh, has shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram as he shared a picture with the Kai Po Che star and his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Sandip wrote in his note that Ankita and Sushant were meant for each other, reminiscing the moments they spent together when they stayed together in Mumbai.

“I know that only you could’ve saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could’ve saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won’t be able to take it,” he wrote.

Sharing the picture with Sushant and Ankita, Sandip began his note saying, “Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could’ve stopped him, we could’ve begged him! Even when you both separated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven’t removed his name from the nameplate of your house I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant’s face.”

 



He further wrote, “Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want ‘us three’ back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother’s Mutton curry like a little kid! “

Bhumi Pednekar writes beautiful verse on how Sushant Singh Rajput showed her stars, became her teacher on Sonchiriya sets

Sushant was found dead inside his Mumbai residence last week. Police have confirmed he died by suicide.

