OTT gave me the chance to be in the middle of the frame. Earlier, I would be on the side: Chandan Roy Sanyal

“People loved my work and I got recognition for my performances. I have not had a year like this. But due to the kind of year 2020 was, I am ashamed to say bahut maze aaye iss saal,” says Chandan Roy Sanyal.

He credits the social media for multiplication of his popularity. The actor admits that when his other projects released earlier, people would say it’s good but the kind of love he got this year was also due to social media trends. “Aashram became a mass loved project. I have had people from all over the world getting in touch for the show. They could relate to the story and director Prakash Jha is known for his social political thrillers,” he says.

Sanyal is on a roll. The actor who rose to fame with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey (2009), also made news for his performances in web series Parchhayee (2019), Bhram (2019) and Kaali. He reveals that this acclaim has translated in a lot of work. “I have been reading some interesting scripts. In fact, I have 10-15 shows in the offing but it’s humanly not possible to do all. I will pick good stuff. I don’t want to be swayed by adulation. This is not going to last forever. Tomorrow, some other project will take the nation by storm. I don’t want to overeat and have indigestion in entertainment (laughs),” he says.

He created a show called In Between, with a bunch of theatre actors during the lockdown which is one shot live film. They have done three shows last month and he is glad with the response. “I am trying to maintain a balance with the projects I choose -from the commercial ones like Aashram and other projects that I do. Talks are on for a few biggies in 2021 and I am glad that this year, OTT gave me the chance to be in the middle of the frame. Earlier, I would be on the side. That is exciting for me. I am looking forward,” he concludes.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav