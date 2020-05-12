Sections
Home / Bollywood / Our bungalow has been sealed and sanitised: Freddy Daruwala

Our bungalow has been sealed and sanitised: Freddy Daruwala

The actor advises everyone to not panic in these times and stay cautious

Updated: May 12, 2020 13:46 IST

By Titas Chowdhury, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Freddy Daruwala says it is important to act responsibly

“My dad had symptoms of seasonal flue like fever and body ache. Hence, we took it lightly. On the third or fourth day, I thought that we should get him tested considering the current scenario. The reports that came a couple of days back showed positive results,” says Freddy Daruwala. His 67-year-old father, who is on his way to recovery, is currently under home isolation. The actor adds, “The BMC suggested that we should keep him in a place with many rooms and washrooms. So, we kept him at home because we thought that the hospitals may be used by someone who really needs it.”

 

He says that though his father is not prone to danger for not having any pre-conditions, what worries him is the health of his 15-month old son. “We’re all under home isolation. I’m more worried about my son, Evaan. There’s an over-consumption of information related to Coronavirus. So we keep worrying about what if something happens to him. We’re trying our best to keep our son away from contracting any infection. I’m also making sure that I don’t make my father feel ostracised. I’m taking care of my wife and sexagenarian mum too,” shares Daruwala.

The Race 3 (2018) actor says that the authorities were prompt enough to seal his bungalow down and sanitise it. “The BMC came and put up a notice outside our bungalow and have sealed it. They also sanitised our house. Since we’ve many rooms, isolation at home has become easier,” he says.



He urges everyone to be kind and empathetic towards Covid-19 patients around them. He says, “There no need panic; just need to be cautious. 80% of the people are asymptomatic. It’s important to be responsible to your loved ones. Those who’ve contracted it must be dealt with compassion and not leave them alone.” Being aware is important, he asserts, as he says, “There’s no need to be anxious because Covid-19 is absolutely curable. Your body will learn how to fight the virus as it will develop antibodies. Anyone with a pre-condition should be more careful because the virus may prove to be lethal for bodies with a weak immune system.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
May 12, 2020 13:40 IST
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
May 12, 2020 13:26 IST
Live: Covid-19 vaccine may never be found, warns British PM Johnson
May 12, 2020 14:57 IST

latest news

HC grants interim protection to Delhi Minorities Commission chairman
May 12, 2020 15:01 IST
Apple’s AirPods Studio may come with head and neck detection
May 12, 2020 15:01 IST
Does it slither? Does it slide? This snake might make you want to hide. Watch
May 12, 2020 14:57 IST
A sneezing KTR during public function causes flutter in Telangana
May 12, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.