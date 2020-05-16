Paatal Lok: Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Jaideep Ahlawat hold a virtual celebration amid lockdown

Anushka Sharma just saw the release of her digital production, Paatal Lok, and celebrated the occasion with a virtual party. The entire cast and crew of the web show got together for a group video chat late Friday, a glimpse of which was shared online.

Sharing a screenshot of the many chat windows on Instagram, Anushka wrote, “What ‘Success party’s’ look like in these times .PAATAL LOK streaming NOW on @primevideoin !! Had a blast with this incredible team of ours.” Anushka can be seen in a white tee, smiling while talking to her team. Lead actors Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays a cynical cop Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary and Abhishek Banerjee, who plays Hathoda Tyagi are also seen in the frame. Among others are creator Sudip Sharma and directors Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy.

The crime thriller is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and received rave reviews. The series has been inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld). The story is about a cop who lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a prime time journalist. The neo-noir series also features actors Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and Swastika Mukherjee.

The show has been shot in 110 cities across the country, including Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh. Talking about the concept of the show, writer Sudeep Sharma said, “There are primarily three classes, the upper, middle and lower which I personally associated to Swarg Lok, Dharti Lok and Paatal Lok, essentially derived from heaven, earth and the netherworld. The thought behind the concept of the show was to explore these three classes that exist in our society in the form of an investigative thriller. “We wanted to explore the three layers from the eyes of the investigator; i.e. the protagonist of the show, who represents the earth, the victim represents the heaven, and the suspects come from Paatal Lok.”

