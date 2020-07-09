Padmini Kohlapure: I was a fan of Jagdeep, me and my sister would enact his performances

Actor Padmini Kohlapure recalls her experience of working with late comedian-actor Jagdeep, with whom she collaborated on films such as Vidhaata (1982), Woh Saat Din (1983) and Hum Intezaar Karenge (1989) .

I did a lot of films with Jagdeep, but one of my milestone films with him was Vidhaata. We did a few more, but they were not so significant. One had gotten used to his comedy and how he sort of emoted. My first ever experience of his comedy was in the song Udi Baba in Vidhaata, which we shot together. He was playing the character of Superman. There was a scene before the song, where he had to say a dialogue. I couldn’t stop laughing!

By then, I had worked with such stalwarts and veterans, but this man was such a natural, and it all came just flawlessly to him. One thing is knowing it is acting, but when your co-actor actually feels so convinced, you obviously can’t hold your emotions. The way he enacted, rolled his eyes- we had a take after take after take, I just couldn’t stop laughing. As far as I remember. Subhash (Ghai, director) ji had to change the angle a bit, because I would laugh, as Jagdeep would come up with something new every time! That’s such a vivid memory which has stayed with me.

Of course, I was a great fan, Who wasn’t? I think I probably saw Sholay (1975) an extra two-three times because of his character Soorma Bhopali! When I was little, me and my sister would enact his performances. He was such a strong influence on all our lives, where comedy is concerned.

