Palash Sen shares Ayushmann Khurrana's pic from 17 years ago: 'A young boy wanted to be singer in a show where I was judge'

Ayushmann Khurrana looks unrecognisable in this picture shared by Palash Sen on social media. Check it out.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 10:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The 17 years old photo of Ayushmann Khurrana shared by Dr Palash Sen.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has donned many caps in his career spanning two decades. He was a radio jockey, a Roadies contestant, a video jockey and a singer, before transitioning into the beloved actor that he is now.

On Friday, singer Dr Palash Sen shared a picture from the Gulabo Sitabo actor’s early days in showbiz. The photo is from 2003, when Ayushmann took part in the singing reality show Popstars. “2003, a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge- Popstars. He didn’t win it but won my heart and my love forever. Travelled with me for Euphoria gigs and always stayed close to me. My only advice to him was - Haar na Maan na! Today as his new film releases, he is definitely India’s most loved and the most talented actor. Ayush, I am as proud of you today ,as I was 17 years back. Love you my bro. Everyone, go watch ‘Gulaabo Sitaabo’ on Amazon Prime. Ayushmann Khurrana #throwback #popstars,” he wrote in his Facebook post. Ayushmann almost looks unrecognisable in the picture with his French beard and spectacles.

 

The actor’s fans loved the throwback post. “This’s the proof...that all your hard works/struggles & efforts will be paid of eventually! @ayushmannk is an inspiration,” read a comment on the post. “Wow ayush sir .... you look so adorable and handsome too,” read another.



Also read: Sushmita Sen says boyfriend Rohman Shawl initially hid he was 15 years younger to her: ‘It was destined’

Ayushmann’s film Gulabo Sitabo released on Friday on Amazon Prime Video. He stars in the Shoojit Sircar film with Amitabh Bachchan. Ayushmann wrote a post on Friday, dedicated to Amitabh. He recalled seeing the icon in the movie Hum on big screen and explained it as what drove him to become an actor. Khurrana noted that he got this “I have arrived” feeling when his first television shoot was in the same location where Bachchan’s hit song Jumma Chumma was shot.

