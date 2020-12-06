Sections
Panipat turns 1: Kriti Sanon thanks Ashutosh Gowariker for 'making a woman narrate a war film', shares what fuelled her during filming of fight scenes

On the occasion of her film Panipat’s first anniversary, Kriti Sanon shared a note of thanks for director Ashutosh Gowariker, and some interesting trivia about the period drama.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 14:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kriti Sanon in a still from Panipat.

Kriti Sanon is celebrating one year of her period drama film, Panipat. The actor said she had many firsts while working on the Ashutosh Gowariker film, including learning sword fighting and narrating a war film.

She shared a few stills from the film on Instagram along with a note. Thanking Ashutosh for letting her play Parvati Bai, she wrote, “And just when i was reliving all the beautiful memories of Panipat through my phone on its 1year anniversary, Ashutosh Sir messaged me: ‘Happy Birthday Parvati Bai’. I cannot thank you enough sir for giving me a character i will cherish all my life!” 

Talking more about why the film was special for her, she said, “Too many firsts for me. My first period film, First historic character, First Marathi character, First time attempted Sword fighting and that too in a Navari sari! And for the first time played a narrator as well.. Its all because of your belief. To make a woman narrate a war film, only you could think of it! It just empowered Parvati Bai’s character even more.. Love you sir! @ashutoshgowariker and Miss you Raaya @arjunkapoor #1YearOfPanipat #1YearOfParvatiBai.”

She talked about how the lyrics of the song Mard Maratha fuelled her while shooting a difficult sword fighting scene. She wrote, “All i could think of while doing this sequence was: Duvidha ke aage, Jab naari jaage, Himmat se kaam le. Choodi utaare, Kangan utaare, Talvaar thaam le! P.S. All the kilos of ‘mitti’ that went into my mouth while shooting this sequence was all worth it— Swipe left to see Why! #1YearOfPanipat.”



 

Also read: Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh indulge in PDA on The Kapil Sharma Show, host can’t resist teasing them

Ashutosh also lauded his team members for contributing in making the film. He wrote on Twitter, “On this Celebration Day of #OneYearOfPanipat I’d like to once again thank the CAST & CREW for all their hard work, passion & talent poured in the making of the film! A big shout of gratitude to the MEDIA for their appreciation and support! And a warm thank you to the AUDIENCES!”

 

Panipat starred Arjun Kapoor as Kriti’s onscreen husband and lead protagonist Sadashiv Rao Bhau while Sanjay Dutt played the antagonist, Ahmad Shah Abdali. The film, however, tanked with around Rs 34 crore at the domestic box office.

