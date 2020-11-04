Pankaj Tripathi asked what his highest-paying role has been, says he keeps breaking his own record

Sections
Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who recently appeared in the second season of Mirzapur, and will soon be seen in Ludo, was asked what his highest-paying role has been. He said that he keeps breaking his own record with every new project.

In an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha, actor Pankaj Tripathi was asked what his highest paying role has been. He said that his asking price has only been going up. The actor, who will soon be seen in Netflix’s ensemble drama Ludo, recently reprised his role as Kaleen bhaiya in the second season of Amazon’s Mirzapur.

“This is a most difficult question...” he said. “Currently, I feel like the set I’m working on now, that one... and the last film that I shot for, that paid me a lot. With each film that I do, I keep breaking the record of the last film in terms of money.”

The actor is currently working on Mumbai Saga and Kaagaz. His recent releases include Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Extraction. The sports drama 83 is awaiting release after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The film, about India’s underdog victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup victory, stars Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev. Recalling his memories of the unforgettable win, Pankaj had said in an earlier interview, “I must have been around eight or nine at the time but I did read about the win in the papers. It’s an inspiring story and I leaped at the opportunity to be a part of the film.”

The actor also spoke to Neha about his early experiments as a young actor in his village. He said that he used to play female parts as a schoolboy, and even performed item numbers. He recalled how an elderly man in his village advised him to go to Mumbai and said, “If this boy goes to Mumbai, he will oust several top Bollywood actresses.”

