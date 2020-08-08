Sections
Home / Bollywood / Pankaj Tripathi asks people to find out health, education budgets for their states: ‘What do you care how much a film earns?’

Pankaj Tripathi asks people to find out health, education budgets for their states: ‘What do you care how much a film earns?’

Actor Pankaj Tripathi thinks general public should not care about how much money a film makes at the ticket windows.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 15:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Pankaj Tripathi will soon be seen with Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has ridiculed the public interest in the box office collection of a film, insisting that they should instead focus on getting to know the health and education budgets of their own states and districts. Pankaj says the public involvement in the matter worries him.

Speaking during a promotional interview for his upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Pankaj said, “Aam public ko box office collection se jada uske state mein health aur education ka kya budget hai iski chinta honi chahiye. Apne district me pata hona chahiye ki humare education ka kya budget hai, is saal government ne kya decide kiya hai. Banispat iske ki box office.....khair. Mai ispe chintit hota hu ki public kyu involve ho jati hai? Na profit sharing milna hai. Ya to aap khali hain aur aapke haath mein 4G 5G aa gaya hai to aap 100 crore....Arre kitna kama liya usase aapko kya? Apko milega kya? (Normal public should be concerned about the health and education budget of their states. They should know about latest government policies, education and health system and budget of their districts, instead of box office collections. I often get worried wondering why the public gets involved. They won’t get a share in the profit, is it just because you have a phone and 4G connection? How does it matter what a film earns? Will you get any of it?”

 

Pankaj essays the role of Anup Saxena, father of Gunjan in the film. In a behind-the-scenes video from the sets, Pankaj says that the role was very personal for him and that Gunjan for him, wasn’t Janhvi Kapoor but like his own daughter. “Just like Anup Saxena in the film, I am the same kind of father in real life. I am always after my daughter, I keep telling her to go play lawn tennis.”



Also read: Rhea Chakraborty shares page from Sushant Singh Rajput’s diary, in which he’d expressed gratitude for her and her family

Pankaj also met Gunjan’s father to prepare for his role. “Meeting him was extremely calming for me. When I saw him, I kept observing his body language for a long time. He is a very interesting man, very interesting and very detail-oriented,” Pankaj said in the video..

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jyotika donates Rs 25 lakh, medical equipment to Tanjore govt hospital
Aug 08, 2020 15:56 IST
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Aug 08, 2020 15:56 IST
Wife of Dutch envoy to Lebanon dies after being hurt in Beirut blast
Aug 08, 2020 15:44 IST
MoS Kailash Choudhary tweets he has tested positive for Covid-19, hospitalised
Aug 08, 2020 15:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.