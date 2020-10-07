Paoli Dam’s Raat Baaki Hai shoot wrapped up in Rajasthan, see pics

As the shoot of Zee5 original film Raat Baaki Hai wrapped up late Tuesday, director Avinash Das shared pictures from the sets and wrote a long note. Directed by Avinash, the film features Paoli Dam, Rahul Dev and Anuup Sonni.

Sharing some candid pictures from the sets, Avinash wrote, “Har kahani ki ek yatra hoti hai. Aaj ek aur yatra puri hui. Covid kaal mein bahut sari ghabraahaton aur aashankaaon ke saath shuru hui ek yatra ek khoobsurat itminan ke saath khatm hui. Aakhri din apne do assistants ke saath do shots ke beech ka ye pal Geet Jaimini ne apne mobile me kaid kar liya. Acche abhineta, acche technicians aur acche nirmata agar aapke aas paas hote hain to aapko lagta hai ki is aat ki subah honi hi nahi chahiye. Humare liye ye raat lekin khatm hoti hai, Aap sab ke liye abhi Raat Baaki Hai. November mein Zee5 pe is film ki streaming scheduled hai. Tab tak hum sab mil kar intezaar karenge. (Every story has a journey and one such journey ended today. In these times of Covid-19, I began this journey on a nervous and doubtful note but finished it with a beautiful satisfaction. These pictures were captured by Geet on the last day between two shots, where I can be seen with two of my assistants. When you have good actors, producers and technicians, you do not want the journey to end but it ends here for me. You all need to wait for Raat Baaki Hai - it is scheduled to land on ZEE 5 Premium in November. Till then we shall wait together).”

Paoli recently celebrated her birthday on sets on the film in Ranthambhore, Rajasthan. She also posted a video from the cake cutting and birthday celebrations.

Raat Baaki Hai is a thriller based on Atul Satya’s popular play Ballygunj 1990 and the story is set in Rajasthan where the film has also been shot. About the film, Paoli had said in a statement to PTI, “I have had a great association with the Zee5 family, made my digital debut with the hugely popular Kaali franchise and now I am back with Raat Baaki Hai. I have been shooting in a palace in Rajasthan, the film has a regal dark vibe to it. The story revolves around one golden night that turns into an unexpected turn of events and twists.”

The director, Avinash, is a journalist-turned-filmmaker who is known for his award-winning film, Anarkali of Aarah starring Swara Bhasker, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi.

