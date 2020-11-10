Paparazzo asks Sara Ali Khan to do her signature ‘namaste wala pose’, watch her sassy response

Sara Ali Khan during the promotion of upcoming film Coolie No 1 in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI)

The internet is filled with so many pictures and videos of Sara Ali Khan greeting photographers with a namaste, that it quickly began getting identified as her signature ‘pose’. When she recently stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming film, Coolie No 1, a paparazzo asked her to do the ‘namaste wala pose’.

In a video that is being widely shared online by fan clubs, a photographer requests Sara, “Sara ji, aapka namaste wala pose toh kijiye (Sara, please strike your namaste pose)!” She chuckled before reminding him, “Namaste wala pose nahi hota (Namaste is not a pose).”

Sara has been busy with the promotions of Coolie No 1, which stars Varun Dhawan in the titular role. The film, a remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 blockbuster of the same name, was scheduled to hit the theatres in May but was stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After months of a delay, it was announced that it will release directly on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

On September 26, Sara was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the investigation into the drugs angle into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She returned from Goa with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to join the probe.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut responds to fans who want her to stay quiet on Twitter, are tired of her tweets: ‘Don’t love me like a hater’

Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were also summoned by the NCB as it investigated the alleged drug use in Bollywood. The phones of all four actors were seized by the narcotics agency for further investigation.

Sara was shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re before the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the country. The schedule came to an abrupt end shortly after the film went on floors on March 5.

Atrangi Re also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. While the film was originally scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day 2021, it has now been delayed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more