Pappu Yadav gets a reply from home ministry after he asks for a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

The home ministry has replied to Pappu Yadav’s request for a CBI inquiry into the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 10:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pappu Yadav’s request for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was forwarded to concerned department.

Bihar’s Jan Adhikar Party President Pappu Yadav has tweeted the reply he got from the home ministry after asking for a CBI enquiry robe into the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He has requested home minister Amit Shah to expedite the investigation.

In the letter, the ministry replied to Pappu’s letter saying that as the request is more suited for the department of personnel and training, it is being forward to the concerned department. Pappu replied to the letter saying, “Amit Shah ji, if you want, a CBI inquiry can be initiated into Sushant’s case in a minute. Do not avoid it! A letter was sent to the Union Home Minister seeking a CBI inquiry into the suspicious death of film actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the pride of Bihar. He has forwarded the letter to the concerned ministry for action.”

 

Meanwhile, actor Shekhar Suman, who has been on a crusade to seek justice for Sushant, has announced that he is backing down from the cause. Shekhar had been at the forefront of a conspiracy theory that suggests there is more to Sushant’s death.



Also read: Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: An outsider who became an insider

Shekhar said that Sushant’s family hasn’t given him any indication to proceed with the mission. “Dear all,Thank you for making my voice strong all this while.Allow me to plz take a backseat now.since the family is completely silent on this,it’s making me very uncomfortable to go on.i guess its their prerogative and we all shld respect that,” he wrote in a tweet.

Earlier, in a statement, the actor’s family said his childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial which will have his personal memorabilia and belongings including thousands of his books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. “From now on, we intend to maintain his lnstagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive,” the family said.

Sushant died by suicide at him Bandra home on June 14. His death is being investigated by the Mumbai Police who have questioned and recorded statements of over two dozen people.

