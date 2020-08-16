Paresh Ghelani on best friend Sanjay Dutt’s cancer diagnosis: ‘Let’s buckle up for another roller coaster ride’

Sanjay Dutt’s best friend, Paresh Ghelani, has written a heartfelt note on Instagram after the actor was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer last week. He said that it was time for ‘another roller coaster ride’ and said that the ‘journey forward is going to be as beautiful and as colourful as it has been’.

Paresh said that he recently had a conversation with Sanjay about enjoying the next phase of their lives and the news of his diagnosis came as a bolt out of the blue. However, he added that God has been kind to them and the road ahead will be ‘beautiful’ as it has been so far.

“Brother @duttsanjay. Hard to imagine just few days ago we were talking about how we shall enjoy the next phase of our lives and we were talking about how we have been blessed to be able to ride, walk, jog, crawl, and enjoy the journey thus far; we are where we are. I still believe we are blessed and I know journey forward is going to be as beautiful and as colorful as it has been. God has been kind. nakupenda kaka!!,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

In his post, Paresh said that ‘yet another battle’ had begun and expressed confidence that Sanjay would ‘conquer’ it. “Brother: Thought we had covered the whole amusement park; thought it was closed now, but I guess we are not done yet. Let’s buckle up for an another roller coaster ride!! Yet another battle has begun; battle we must and the battle you will conquer... We know the braveheart you are; you will win this. Sher hai tu sher!! Love you,” he wrote.

Paresh has been friends with Sanjay for decades and found a mention in his biopic as well. Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, had Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay and Vicky Kaushal playing Paresh. The film was a box office success and earned over Rs 300 crore.

