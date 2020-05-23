Parineeti Chopra gives a glimpse of her homemade tripod, fans hail her for ‘jugaad technology’, see pic

Parineeti Chopra, just like the rest of the world, has learnt to make the best out of things available at home amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The actor was working from home and showed a glimpse of how she made a tripod out of random objects like books and cans.

Sharing a picture of the tripod which had her cellphone mounted on it, Parineeti wrote on Instagram, “HOMEMADE TRIPOD. In the age of doing interviews at home, this is the real behind-the-scenes. Also- wearing pyjamas/shorts because nothing can be seen waist down. P.S. Will I have to go back to wearing heels again? P.P.S. I miss my team! #QuarantineSecrets #Home #Homemade #ShootLife #BTS.”

Parineeti can be seen flashing on the cellphone screen as she conducts a video interview. The tripod has been made with books and boxes mounted on top of one another.

Casting director Shanoo Sharma reacted to the post, “Are you copying my tripod that we did your audition on!!!” A fan wrote, “That’s the right way to balance your time in lockdown.” Another commented, “now i doing like general people (jugaad technology). One more wrote, “That’s a very good idea.” Many of her fans also shared links of shopping websites, asking her to order a tripod.

Parineeti on Thursday expressed gratitude to her friends and family for taking care of her while she stays at home due to Covid-19 induced lockdown. Chopra took to Instagram to post the picturesque view of the red skies during the sunset. The 32-year-old actor penned down a note thanking for all the people in her life that are going the extra mile to help her as she is quarantining alone.

“Feeling so grateful for all the people in my life who love me and go that extra mile and prove it. I love you back. Thank you for sending me food everyday, helping me with groceries, checking up on me constantly, and keeping me positive,” she wrote in the caption.” “Quarantining alone is NOT easy; but you made it doable. #Home #Friends #Love #Grateful #Blessed,” her caption further read.

