Parineeti Chopra reunites exes Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra with star-studded throwback pic. See here

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur featured in Parineeti Chopra’s star-studded throwback picture. Check it out here.

Updated: May 28, 2020 09:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Parineeti Chopra’s throwback picture was taken during the Dream Team Tour of the US.

Actor Parineeti Chopra became nostalgic ‘for days of no social distancing’ and posted a star-studded picture on her Instagram stories. The picture shows actors Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, all eating pancakes “on Katrina’s order.”

Parineeti captioned the post, “The days of no social distancing and 9am pancakes on Katrina’s order.” Katrina’s reposted the picture on her own stories. The snap was reportedly taken during the actors’ Dream Team Tour of the US, and shows them sitting around a table with a breakfast spread in front of them.

The actors, like the rest of the country, have all been in quarantine during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Katrina has been posting regularly on social media, and providing her fans with an insight into her life under quarantine.

 



Parineeti has also been taking trips down memory lane. She recently shared a picture of her National Award, which she won for her performance in her debut film, Ishaqzaade. She captioned the post, “The film that gave me this. Thank you Adi, Habib Sir, Arjun, Shanoo, Gauahar, and my entire Ishaqzaade family for changing my life forever.”

The actor also stayed up all night to witness the NASA and SpaceX launch on Wednesday. She shared updates from the launch on her stories, and wrote “Damn,” when it was called off due to bad weather.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor hilariously trolls Katrina Kaif as mango season arrives, promises to eat mangoes with ‘as much love as’ her

Parineeti last appeared on screen in Jabariya Jodi, opposite Sidharth. The film was a box office and critical disappointment. She has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train and the Saina Nehwal biopic lined up for release this year. Katrina, meanwhile, was due to appear in Sooryavanshi in March, but the film was delayed because of the lockdown.

