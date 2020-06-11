Sections
Parineeti Chopra says on OTT vs theatrical release: ‘We are still traditional and feel OTT is a compromised release’

Parineeti Chopra opens up on the fate of her upcoming films. The actor has three projects lined up including Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina Nehwal biopic and the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 16:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Parineeti Chopra has three films lined up for release next.

Even as a plethora of films are releasing directly on streaming platforms amid the restrictions during the countrywide lockdown, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has confirmed that none of her films will follow suit at present.

India was in complete lockdown for two months and while restrictions have been eased of late, cinema theatres are yet to open. Multiple big-ticket films have been announced that they will see only digital-only release including Gulabo Sitabo, Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl and Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi.

Speaking with Filmfare in an interview, Parineeti said, “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was all set to release. We were two days into promotions when all of this happened.” She also revealed that her other two films - Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train and Saina Nehwal biopic are yet to be completed.

“The Girl On The Train is not ready yet as they are in midst of editing and locking the final cuts. Weirdly, it’s a blessing in disguise. Because I know once the lockdown ends, they will work on it and then decide whether they want a theatrical or an OTT release. Same goes with the Saina Nehwal biopic. All these films are so important to me. I have literally bet my life on them and worked hard on them. I would hate for them to have a compromised release,” she told the magazine.



She said she understands how OTT is growing in stature but still roots for cinema halls. “Somehow we are still traditional and feel like OTT is a compromised release. But you never know, everyone is changing his or her way of thinking and functioning. Maybe, OTT will become more important now. But there’s that traditional Indian cine-goer in me, who believes cinema will never die. We want our films to release in theatres, whenever it happens,” she said.

Last seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the critical and commercial dud Jabariya Jodi, has had Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in the pipeline for long.

