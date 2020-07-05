Parineeti Chopra turns Black Widow, female Thor in fan-made posters. See pics

Sections
Parineeti Chopa has shared photoshopped film posters made by her fans which show her as various superheroes.

Parineeti Chopra takes Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie’s place in photoshopped fan-made posters.

Parineeti Chopra has shared several fan-made posters on her Instagram Stories which show her as different superheroes including Gamorra, a female Thor and the Black Widow. She applauded her fans who came up with the photoshopped Marvel posters with claps and laughing emojis.

While a poster shows her as a female version of Spider-Man, another reimagines her as the female Thor. She is also seen as Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and as a female Iron Man. There is also a recreated poster of Birds of Prey in which Parineeti steps into the shoes of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Anotheris a recreation of the Guardians of the Galaxy poster with Parineeti as Zoe Saldana’s Gamorra. Sharing the several posters on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Haha that was fun. Fans are creative.”

Parineeti Chopra as Spider-Woman and Black Widow.

Parineeti Chopra turns a Marvel and DC superhero in fan-made posters.

Parineeti Chopra as Black Widow, female Thor and Iron Woman in fan-made posters.

Parineeti has quite a few films lined up for release. She will be seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and the Saina Nehwal biopic.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was scheduled to hit theatres on March 20 but the release was postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus lockdown. She is yet to finish the shooting for the Saina Nehwal biopic.



Ajay recently unveiled two posters of Bhuj during a virtual press conference. The period drama will have a direct to digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. While one of the posters shows Ajay as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, another features Sanjay Dutt in a bearded look.

Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971. Besides Ajay and Sanjay, the movie also features Rana Daggubati, Sonakshi Sinha and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles.

