Parle, Bajaj refuse to air their ads on ‘toxic’ news channels: Swara Bhasker, Konkona Sen Sharma laud brands

After mammoth brands such as Parle and Bajaj decided to distance themselves from ‘toxic’ news channels, Bollywood celebrities are showering praises on them. Swara Bhasker and Konkona Sen Sharma took to Twitter to laud the brands for taking a moral stand.

“Yayyyyyyeeeeeeeeeee! Three cheers for #Parle,” wrote Swara while retweeting an Indian Civil Liberties Union tweet. It read: “Parle Products has decided not to advertise on news channels that broadcast toxic aggressive content. These channels are not the kinds that the company wants to put money into as it does not favour its target consumer. It’s time more companies join the lead of Bajaj and Parle.” Konkona wrote, “Well done!! #parle And Bajaj too.”

Parle’s senior category head Krishnarao Buddha told Live Mint that the company will not advertise on news channel embroiled in the fake TRPs controversy . “We are exploring possibilities wherein other advertisers can come together and sort of put a restraint on their advertising spends on news channels, so that there is some sort of a clear signal to all the news channels, that they better change their content,” he said.

Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj spoke to CNBC TV18 and said that the company will not work with three channels. “A strong brand is a foundation on which you build a strong business. At the end of the day, the purpose of a strong business is to also contribute to the society… Our brand has never associated with anything we feel is a source of toxicity in the society,” he said.

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had claimed that Republic TV and the two Marathi channels had manipulated TRPs. The TRP racket was unearthed after a police complaint by Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd, the agency contracted by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to place audience meters to monitor TV channels watched by households.

