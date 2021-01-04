Parzaan Dastur marries girlfriend Delna Shroff in traditional Parsi ceremony. See pics

Sections
Parzaan Dastur, known for his role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, married girlfriend Delna Shroff in Mumbai. The two were in a relationship since long.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 15:37 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Parzaan Dastur and Delna Shroff are now married.

Parzaan Dastur, the child actor from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, has tied the knot with his fiancee Delna Shroff. The two married in a traditional Parsi wedding ceremony with Parzaan in a white kurta pyjama and cap and Delna in a maroon sari with a front pallu.

Parzaan recently shared a few wedding pictures on his Instagram Stories. A friend of them had originally shared a picture of Delna putting a peck on Parzaan’s cheek as he gave her a hug. It went with the hashtag #DELCOUNTSTHESTARS. Another picture of them posing as a couple with garlands was shared with the caption, “Star is shining.”

Parzaan Dastur and Delna Shroff as the groom and bride.

Parzaan was known as the little boy from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai who had rarely any dialogues but was always seen counting the stars on his fingertips. He had earlier shot to fame by featuring in Dhara commercial.

Last week, Parzaan had shared a couple picture amid countdown to his big day. Sharing the picture of him in a suit and Delna in a salwar kurta, he wrote, “#bae #queen #love #heart #star #heartStar #theDashwedding #comingSoon #delCountsDaStars #love #forever #smile #smiles #cha2shah.”



 

Also read: Tribhanga trailer: Kajol is an Odissi dancer torn by the hatred and love for her mom. Watch

 

Parzaan had teased the wedding in October last year with a picture of him on one knee as he proposed to Delna. He had shared a picture of their silhouettes on Instagram and written, “Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars #wedding #indianWedding #announcement #finally #cantWait #excited #forever #love #proposal #beach #beachlove #prettybeach #sunset #couple #couplegoals #couplegoals❤ #couples #travel #sunsets #beautifulSunsets #instapic #instalove #instagram.”

