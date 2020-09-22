Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Pasta trailer: Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra’s marriage goes wrong in this suspense thriller, watch

Pasta trailer: Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra’s marriage goes wrong in this suspense thriller, watch

Madhurima Tuli and Ssharad Malhotra have teamed up for a new suspense thriller, Pasta, which is based on an urban marriage. It will land online on September 25.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 15:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Madhurima and Ssharad in a still from Pasta trailer.

Actor Madhurima Tuli is all set to be seen in a new film, Pasta and the trailer of the film is now online. Directed by Vibhuti Narayan, the film is a romantic drama that mirrors the state of urban marriages in India. It also features Ssharad Malhotra.

In the trailer that Madhurima shared on Instagram, Madhurima and Ssharad as seen as husband and wife who do not seem to be happy together. The video opens with Ssharad finding a used condom in one of his flowerpots and remembering that it has been long since he had sex with his wife. We are then shown a montage of visuals and dialogues that denote that another person, perhaps a common friend, has been visiting the house. Things soon turn murky as we see Madhurima pulling out a revolver from a drawer towards the end of the trailer.

Sharing the video, Madhurima captioned the trailer as, “Pasta So guys pasta will be out on 25th sept on @ulluapp Shower some love @sharadmalhotra009.”

 



Pasta is set to land online on September 25.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap’s former assistant says director got upset when actress suggested sexual favours in exchange for work

Madhurima has worked in television shows including 24, Kumkum Bhagya, Rang Badalti Odhani and Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. She has also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend, Vishal Aditya Singh. They were also seen on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13 and the spotlight was on their factitious relationship.

Ssharad became a household name with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and he made his silver screen debut with From Sydney With Love in 2012. His second film, Ek Tera Saath, released in 2016. He has also worked popular shows including Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap and Muskaan. He also participated in Box Cricket League 2 and Comedy Nights Bachao.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
Sep 22, 2020 16:10 IST
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Sep 22, 2020 15:31 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Sep 22, 2020 14:42 IST
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Sep 22, 2020 15:27 IST

latest news

IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 released at ibps.in, exam begins on October 3, here’s how to download
Sep 22, 2020 16:11 IST
OPPO F17: Experience a true leather-feel body, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 and much more!
Sep 22, 2020 16:10 IST
Actor Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik move Bombay HC for bail
Sep 22, 2020 16:10 IST
Commission agents end strike in Haryana
Sep 22, 2020 16:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.