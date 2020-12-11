Pearle Maaney is content with response around Ludo, has “no issues being called a newcomer because Bollywood is a new chapter for her”

Basking in the glory of praises her portrayal of a nurse in Anurag Basu’s Ludo has been garnering, Pearle Maaney says she wouldn’t have asked for any better debut in Bollywood. Since the film dropped on an OTT platform, the Malayalam actor-VJ-scriptwriter-producer, has been getting messages from “new fans in Bollywood”, who’ve just discovered her.

While she was earlier heartbroken when the film couldn’t release in theatres and had to take the OTT route given the pandemic, Maaney felt better given the response.

“People are re-watching it. I’ve discovered a whole new audience base thanks to OTT. Till things get better, I feel OTT is going to be providing us with entertainment in the comforts of our homes. My friends and family staying abroad, who would earlier miss watching my films, are now being able to watch and share feedback. Also, the percentage/numbers (box office) giving way to grading system is soothing. The people are the decision maker now,” she adds.

Bollywood being a new territory, Maaney has no qualms with the “newcomer” tag.

“There has to be a beginning to everything that’s great. This is my first step and it might take me another one or two years to come up with my next Hindi film but I’m happy and grateful to have started my journey with dada (Basu is addressed by this name). A lot of people consider working with him as the ultimate goal… I’ve no issues being called a newcomer because I’ve started a new chapter,” explains the actor, who’s expecting her first child in March next year.

Given the favouritism/nepotism talks around Bollywood that has been there for long, ask whether she was expecting a different kind of an experience and Maaney answers in positive.

“Yes I was worried and scared, also because this is a new space for me. Even when I worked for the Tamil and Telugu film industries for the first time, I had my guards up. So this time too it wasn’t different,” she says adding that but on the set she felt she was getting more than she deserves.

“I used to wonder why are they treating me so well? Aditya (Roy Kapur) and Sanya (Malhotra) mingled like we were college friends. Rajkummar (Rao) praised my work even though we didn’t interact much. AB (Abhishek Bachchan) is so friendly that he’s become family. I never felt like a misfit. And Dada wasn’t just focusing on making a good film but took care of us actors. He’s extremely patient, loving and ready to share his vast knowledge. Making Ludo is one of the best experiences of my life. They’ve set the bar of expectation too high. I’ve made relationships beyond work. Dada has become my best friend,” shares Maaney, who has already got a Hindi film and web series offer and has her Tamil film Valimai starring Ajith coming up.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ