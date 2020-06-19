Peek inside Ayushmann Khurrana’s serene home, Jitendra Kumar’s film releases on Netflix

Here are top 5 updates from the world of entertainment.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Mahesh Shetty shares emotional note: ‘How do you even explain if you suddenly lose a piece of your heart?’

TV actor Mahesh Shetty finally took to social media to pay tribute to his close friend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide on Sunday. Mahesh remembered his long association with Kai Po Che star, adding that he will now hold many grudges against him.

Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death, said he will not be able to pay them further: Report

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly cleared the dues of his staff before he died by suicide on Sunday. According to a report in Times Now, the Mumbai Police said he even told the staff that he will not be able to pay them any further.

Step inside Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap’s serene and stylish Mumbai home

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s home reflects their creativity and love for music and literature. The young couple lives with their two children in an expansive flat in a Mumbai high-rise, which is understated yet uber-stylish.

Chaman Bahaar movie review: Jitendra Kumar plays Kabir Singh on a budget, in an equally bad film

It’s unusual for a film to open with a deleted scene. It is even more unusual for it to be based on a wildly inappropriate premise that unfolds without a hint of irony, but somehow, Chaman Bahaar manages to do both.

Malayalam filmmaker Sachy dies at 48

Malayalam writer-director Sachy aka KR Sachidanandan, who was hospitalized in Thrissur after he sustained a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, passed away on Thursday. The filmmaker was being treated at the critical care unit of Thrissur’s Jubilee Mission Hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday.

