People think all actors are rich, that isn’t the case. Not all actors earn in crores: Renuka Shahane asks people to help friend Nupur Alankar

After the moratorium on withdrawals from the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank last year, actor Nupur Alankar, who has been part of many TV serials, had to sell her jewellery to survive. But now she is facing financial distress as her ailing mother needs hospitalisation. So, Alankar posted that she needed funds urgently, which caught her good friend actor Renuka Shahane’s attention, who in turn posted details on her Facebook page.

When Shahane read Nupur’s post, she was stunned and spoke to Alankar to understand the situation. She chipped in as well as asked her if she could share the post on Facebook. The What The Folks actor says, “So many people across India are facing financial trouble, not just actors. I have known Nupur for years, she is a khuddar girl and her problem stems from the PMC bank. If she could access her fixed deposits she would be okay. It is a horrible situation to be in and combined with Covid-19, which added to her troubles as she was managing her expenses. But the lockdown has affected the entertainment industry in a huge manner as we can’t work from home. Most actors don’t ask for help publicly as there are NGOs and even religious charitable institutions that help out.”

Nupur Alankar ( Photo: Twitter/nupuralankar )

Shahane is glad that things are looking up for Alankar, who informed her that she has been getting help from people and hopes to raise R6 lakh that she needs for her mom soon. The actor-director adds, “Many people feel ke actor hai and help maang rahi hai, which is embarrassing too, but not all actors earn in crores. The real situation is unlike the perception that once you are an actor, you are set for life. There is so much competition in the industry and many actors and technicians are forced to stay at home without work for months and if they don’t manage their money in a smart manner, then it is a tough situation for many. Today, due to the lockdown, everyone is in a bad situation and while some might be fine today, they are worried about the future.”