Sections
Home / Bollywood / PewDiePie pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, says he can’t believe someone with his mindset could take their own life

PewDiePie pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, says he can’t believe someone with his mindset could take their own life

Popular YouTuber PewDiePie has paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, ahead of the release of the actor’s final film, Dil Bechara.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 17:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

PewDiePie in a screengrab from his tribute video.

Popular YouTuber PewDiePie, who operates the second most-subscribed channel on the platform, has released a new video, in tribute of the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. His final film, Dil Bechara, will be released on Friday.

“I’m not going to pretend like I know who this guy was,” he said in his video, and added that people ‘freaked out’ after he recently spoke about him in an earlier video. He said he made the video as a tribute. The 24-minute video is currently trending at number five on YouTube, and has accumulated over 3.4 million views.

 

PewDiePie said, “He’s such a cool dude, such a smart guy, such a good message as well that I so wholeheartedly believe in just such a tragedy..it really makes you sad to think that he passed away at such a young age.” He added, “Police say that he died of suicide but at least personally... I cannot make sense out of committing suicide and there’s been this whole controversy and theories about did he really commit suicide or what happened... I don’t want to get into that but want it just to be a video (paying tribute to him) because I think he’s a cool dude and I wanted to share with my audience.”



Also read: ‘I became an actor because I had a problem’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s moving speech about meaning of success goes viral

The tribute video is essentially PewDiePie’s reaction to a speech Sushant gave university students in 2016. “All these years, I was obsessed with what’s going to happen. I was constantly swinging from past to future, not living in an actual sense. And for the first time, in a long a time, I understood the true meaning of success, which was not money plus recognition but ‘now’ plus excitement,” Sushant had said.

PewDiePie connected with this. He said in his video, “It’s just this statement he had about living in the moment...obviously this was a couple of years ago but it’s just you wouldn’t commit suicide if you had this mindset...I don’t believe that at all but then again I don’t want to add to that... Rest In Peace Sushant... I would love to meet you..seem like an awesome dude and thank you for being you.”

PewDiePie was previously involved in a feud with producer Ekta Kapoor, and later campaigned against a major Indian record label in an effort to become the most-subscribed YouTube channel.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Calcutta University B.Com third semester results declared at wbresults.nic.in
Jul 24, 2020 18:24 IST
Happy outlook can do wonders for your physical well-being
Jul 24, 2020 18:24 IST
Tripura to soon start plasma therapy for treatment of Covid-19 patients
Jul 24, 2020 18:21 IST
Three more Covid care centres to be set up in Ambala district
Jul 24, 2020 18:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.