Sections
Home / Bollywood / Phone Bhoot first look: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter collaborate for horror comedy

Phone Bhoot first look: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter collaborate for horror comedy

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Gurmeet Singh. See its first look here

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 11:50 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Phone Bhoot first look: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter create some mayhem.

Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, has been announced. The first look of the film which sees the trio dressed in tuxedos and with a surprised expression on their face was released on Monday.

“The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021,” Katrina wrote on Twitter. This will be her first release after Salman Khan-starrer Bharat last year. Ishaan and Siddhanth also shared the first look on their Instagram profiles.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh, and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film is scheduled for a 2021 release. It will start shooting later this year. Its first look was shared before the lockdown was announced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 



 

“ Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas near you in 2021. @gurmmeetsingh @katrinakaif @siddhantchaturvedi @ishaankhatter @ravi.shankaran @jasvinderbath @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar,” the production house shared.

While Ishaan has A Suitable Boy and Khaali Peeli in his kitty, Siddhant will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Shakun Batra’s untitled next.

Phone Bhoot is Excel’s major film announcement after 2019’s Gully Boy. Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan is also on the anvil.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UK orders 90 Million vaccine doses from Pfizer, Valneva
Jul 20, 2020 12:05 IST
In renewed attack, Rahul Gandhi connects PM Modi’s image and China’s game plan behind border row
Jul 20, 2020 12:08 IST
Coronavirus cannot be controlled by ‘jugaad’, says BSP chief Mayawati
Jul 20, 2020 11:54 IST
Bombay HC freezes family properties of businessman who failed to pay maintenance to wife, daughter
Jul 20, 2020 11:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.