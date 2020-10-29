Pippa: Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan, Priyanshu Painyuli join Ishaan Khatter in 1971 war drama

Mrunal and Priyanshu will essay the roles of Ishaan’s siblings and Soni will play their mother in the film.

Actors Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli have joined the team of Ishaan Khatter led war drama Pippa, based on the book The Burning Chaffees by war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Directed by Raja Menon, the film is slated for a theatrical release next year. Mrunal and Priyanshu will essay the roles of Ishaan’s siblings and Soni will play their mother in the film.

Ishaan plays the titular role of Brigadier Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, in the film.

Sharing the news, Mrunal tweeted, “2020 just got so much better Happy woman raising one hand This squad is all set to roar, excited to be a part of such a wonderful team! #Pippa.” Priyanshu also wrote, “This squad is all set to roar, excited to be a part of such a wonderful team! #Pippa.”

Director Raja said in a statement, “With Mrunal and Priyanshu joining Ishaan, we have three of the most exciting young actors coming together. Personally, I’m very excited to work with such extraordinary young talent and look forward to the energy they bring to Pippa.”

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, the film traces the story of India’s valour. While Raja has previously directed Akshay Kumar-starrer Airlift, Mrunal was seen in Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and Priyanshu featured in Randeep Hooda-Chirs Hemsworth’s Extraction.

Siddharth also said, “We were looking for great actors who would complement each other to create a believable family unit, and with Mrunal, Priyanshu and Ms. Razdan on board to join Ishaan, I am happy that we have more than achieved what we set out to do with the casting.”

Ronnie added, “Pippa is a story that chronicles an Indian victory in 1971 through the eyes of the Mehta family and signing on fine actors to essay the members of this brave family was our foremost priority. I’m glad we have talented actors like Mrunal and Priyanshu on board, who along with Ishaan will spearhead this story of triumph that needs to be told.”

