PK actor Sai Gundewar dies at the age of 42 after long battle with brain cancer

Actor Sai Gundewar, who worked in PK and Bazaar, died in the US after a long battle with cancer.

Updated: May 13, 2020 14:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sai Gundewar died of brain cancer.

Actor Sai Gundewar died late Tuesday in the US after a year-long battle with brain cancer; he was 42. Sai had gone to Los Angeles last year for treatment. He was best known for his work in Aamir Khan-starrer PK (2014), Saif Ali Khan’s Bazaar (2018) and Rock On, among other films.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted his condolences, “Actor Saiprasad Gundewar, who won the hearts of audience through popular films like PK, was defeated in his battle with cancer. With his demise, the Indian film industry has lost a talented actor. A heartfelt tribute!”  

Sai first came in the limelight when he participated in MTV Splitsvilla in 2010. He was also seen in the Indian version of American reality show, Survivor, the next year. He also featured in Salman Khan-starrrer Yuvvraaj.

Also read: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao attend longtime assistant Amos’ funeral amid Covid-19 lockdown



Sai worked in a few commercial advertisements as well. He was also a co-founder of Foodizm - a healthy meal delivery service in Mumbai.



