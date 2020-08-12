Plabita Borthakur on OTT vs theatre debate: Web is the saviour in this crisis, our work must find its audience

Plabita Borthakur made her Bollywood debut with PK in 2014 and starred in critically acclaimed film Lipstick Under My Burkha in 2017.

Overwhelmed with the response she has been receiving for her latest web series Breathe: Into the Shadows, Plabita Borthakur feels motivated to do better. More so because such love and appreciation is coming her way after the 2017 film Lipstick Under My Burkha and though she shot for three films in between, they are yet to be release.

“Things take time, but as long as good things happen, I’m happy. I’m enjoying this present online phenomenon where people world over are watching content online. This is a good time to reach out to a wider audience,” says the actor.

The actor, who has finished shooting for another upcoming web series, Bombay Begums, recounts how her film Lipstick Under..., too, did well when it released online.

Given the pandemic and the subsequent shutdown of theatres, asked if she’d be okay with her pending projects to take the web route, she says, it’s important that the work finds its audience.

“In this crisis, web seems to be the saviour. We all want our films to be viewed on big screen, there’s a different kind of charm to that. More than actors, for DOPs, the look and feel of the movie they shot gets the right expression on a the 70mm screen. I also love that experience, but this isn’t the time,” adds Borthakur, who recently went back to Assam, and will return to Mumbai in October to shoot her next web project.

Amid debate that all films should get a level playing field, the actor believes it’s web that offer equal opportunities.

“Good stories and actors are finding their space here, and audience are enjoying watching them. One might say now film actors are venturing into web, but I feel that’s alright as long as actors from the web get equal chances,” she says.

Recalling her experience of facing unfair practices in the film industry, Borthakur shares, “This happened quite a few times after Liptstick... I was called for auditions and after I got shortlisted and told they liked my performance, I got replaced by bigger stars. And I’d wonder why was I called in the first place.”

The actor further admits that while starting out, she knew she’d face more rejections than acceptance, “So, I was prepared and I never cried over it. But yes, social media today has given voice to those who want to talk about what they went through. Hopefully, this will bring about a positive change.”

