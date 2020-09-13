Plants for SSR: Mukesh Chhabra plants a sapling to fulfil one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s 50 dreams

Mukesh Chhabra, late Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and the director of his last film Dil Bechara, has joined the ‘plants for SSR’ movement and planted a sapling in his memory on Sunday. The movement was kick-started by Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and his fans.

Sharing a picture on Instagram to show a glimpse of the sapling he has planted in the late actor’s memory, Mukesh wrote, “Bhai #plant4ssr #plants4ssr,” along with a heart emoji.

Shweta is also running several other campaigns in her brother’s memory including #FeedFood4SSR and Flag4SSR.

Shweta had recently shared a video about Sushant’s dream to plant 1000 trees. This was 11th of his 50 dreams penned by the actor which he had titled ‘50 Dream List’ and shared on social media last year. This included learning how to fly a plane, train for IronMan triathlon, play a cricket match with left hand, learn morse code, help kids learn about space, play tennis with a champion and do a four clap push-up.

13 days after his death, his family had released a statement to announce a trust in his name. They announced that his childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a memorial which will have his personal memorabilia and belongings including thousands of his books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. They have also set up the Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to honour his legacy and support young talents in areas close to his heart — cinema, science and sports.

More than a month after his death, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, accusing them of abetment to suicide. Rhea is currently under judicial custody in a drug case related to the actor’s death.

