PM Narendra Modi biopic producer threatened on Facebook, files complaint after being blamed for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Amit B Wadhwani, co-producer of the PM Narendra Modi biopic has filed a complaint with the cyber cell after receiving threats online. The Modi biopic is among the first to be re-released in theatres after they were reopened following the coronavirus lockdown.

Wadhwani has said that a Facebook account by the name of Optimistix Optimistix had left a threatening comment on a post about the Modi biopic’s re-release. The person had also allegedly accused Wadhwani of having a hand in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and made abusive comments at his daughter.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Wadhwani said, “I don’t even have a daughter. However, what was scarier was that he also posted a picture of me and my two-year old son in the comments. I have never posted that picture on Facebook.” An FIR has been registered against the person who owns the account in question, the report quoted a police officer as saying.

In a statement, Wadhwani said, “I have been active on social media and contributing as a thought leader in the industry and also providing updates on the latest Business moves and industry trends. As co-producer of PM Narendra Modi, I have received threat comments on social media warning me of dire consequences. While trollers are common and insignificant, the nature of threat and bringing in my family into this is disturbing for a law abiding citizen and business leader like me. I wasn’t sure whether there is a wider nexus or pattern to it given the recent developments in Bollywood industry. I have filed an official complaint with the cyber cell who have assured me to look into this.”

Recently, the producer and writer of the Modi biopic, Sandip Ssingh, filed a Rs 200 crore defamation suit against certain news channels for running negative stories about him regarding the Sushant death case.

