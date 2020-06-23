Pooja Batra jokes about her summer plans in hilarious ‘expectation vs reality’ post

Actor Pooja Batra took to Instagram to put out a funny post about aspiration versus reality in the year 2020. Sharing it, she wrote: “Those who can relate.” She also shared a collage of two pictures, one which shows off her gorgeous figure as she stands by the poolside and the second one is at home as she sits idly in casual clothes engrossed in thought.

The post got many of the friends dropping messages and emojis. Husband Nawab Shah dropped red heart and butterfly emojis, while actor Ashmit Patel posted a number of fire emojis. Actor Neetu Chandra wrote: “Hotness personified.” Her fans were, of course, besides themselves with happiness. One wrote, “And either way you look gorgeous !!!” while another said “Wow beautiful”.

Pooja has been consistently putting out posts throught the two-month long lockdown and now the Unlock 1 period. On Father’s Day, she posted a picture with her dad and wrote: “#Happyfathersday To the Best Dad in the World. I am so blessed to be your daughter. You are my strongest pillar and constant source of inspiration. Love you Papa.”

On International Yoga Day on June 21, sharing a picture acing a really tough mudra, she wrote: “Flexibility of the Spine is flexibility of the Mind #yoga #internationalyogaday #yogawithpoojabatra Thank you Mom for the pic.”

On World Environment Day, she posted a stunning picture of herself from Norway, doing yoga at TrollTunga mountain. Sharing it, she wrote: “Cuz everyday should be #worldenvironmentday @trolltunga_adventures @norge #yogawithpoojabatra.”

Also read: Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla lashes out at ‘thankless’ Sonu Nigam, accuses him of ‘selling lies and deceit’

Pooja and actor Nawab Shah got married on July 4 last year in Delhi. Pooja had confirmed the news and said in an interview, “Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more