Pooja Batra leaves fans shocked as she poses with a red bearded dragon: ‘O my God, this so scary’. See pic

Actor Pooja Batra, who is now in Los Angeles, has shared a picture with a red bearded dragon in her arms, leaving her fans surprised.

Sharing the picture, Pooja wrote: “Mornings With My #Dragon #redbeardeddragon.” While many fans wrote to shower their love on the star, calling her beautiful, others expressed their appreciation at her fearlessness. Some were also petrified at the idea. One such a fan wrote: “O my God.... this so scary.” Another fan, appreciating her for being reptile-friendly, wrote: “Omg..! You are a reptile lover ....Me tooo...shooo cute dear they are very few people who love them so dam Proud of you.”

Pooja, who had been staying home with her parents for much of the lockdown period, has been sharing throwbacks, her yoga session pictures and videos as well as photos with husband, actor Nawab Shah, and her parents.

Sharing throwback pictures from he 11-day trek to Mount Everest basecamp, she wrote: “#besthikeofmylife to the #Basecamp of #Mt.Everest #11Dayshike #tbt #hiker With The #Everest in the back #Nimchibazar #Nepal.”

She recently posted a video, perhaps an old one, where she is doing a sirsasana (headstand) like a pro. Sharing it, she wrote: “You don’t have to be a serious Yogi to master a tripod headstand. When you are UpsideDown you get to see the whole from a different angle. #yogawithpoojabatra Catch the whole video on my you tube Chanel- iampoojabatra.”

Sharing a classic throwback from the Swiss Alps at a place called Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, she wrote: “Heaven is a place on Earth. With the #montblanc behind, #FrenchAlps #Alps #charmonix #tbt”.

In July this year, Pooja and Nawab celebrated their first wedding anniversary and shared unseen pictures from their July wedding in Delhi last year.

