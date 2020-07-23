Sections
Home / Bollywood / Pooja Batra shares a throwback from her time in Los Angeles with ‘one and only’ Channing Tatum

Pooja Batra shares a throwback from her time in Los Angeles with ‘one and only’ Channing Tatum

Pooja Batra has share a throwback picture with Hollywood actor Channing Tatum as she remembered her life in Los Angeles.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 15:01 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pooja Batra shares a quite a few throwbacks.

Actor Pooja Batra shared a picture with Hollywood actor Channing Tatum. Pooja may not very active as an actor, but her Instagram remains quite busy.

Sharing the picture, Pooja wrote: “With the one & only @channingtatum #tbt @vanityfair party.” Pooja lived for many years in the US. This is from one of the Vanity Fair parties she attended in the past.

 

Pooja’s Instagram page has many such throwbacks. Some time back, she had shared a picture with actor Kieran Culkin, popular from Home Alone series, at a Golden Globes party and written: “With my fav actor of @successionhbomemes #kieranculkin @hbo @goldenglobes #tbt by @gshiraz #tbt.”



In May again, she had shared a picture from her appearance at Cannes where she was for her film. Sharing it, she had written: “This day in @festivaldecannes walking the palais for my movie @oneunderthesunmovie #tbt #palaisdesfestivals @isunny.

Pooja was in news last year when the first pictures of her wedding to Bollywood actor Nawab Shah surfaced. The actor couple married on July 4 last year in a private wedding in Delhi. Confirming the news to Bombay Times, she had said: “Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week.”

Also read: None of the Indian Matchmaking couples stayed together: From Aparna to Vyasar, Sima couldn’t find partners for any of them

Pooja is best remembered for her role in Anil Kapoor and Tabu starrer Viraasat. She had also appeared in films Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Kandukondain Kandukondain and Nayak: The Real Hero. Nawab, of course, has appeared in several hit films including Don 2, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tamil film Darbar, Panipat, Dabangg 3 and Bhag Milkha Bhag.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Brain network mechanism causes spatial memory impairment: Study
Jul 23, 2020 15:01 IST
84 test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu’s Raj Bhawan
Jul 23, 2020 15:00 IST
Amazon to offer auto insurance in India
Jul 23, 2020 14:58 IST
HC refuses to interfere with govt decision to allow transfer of 15% staff
Jul 23, 2020 14:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.