Pooja Batra shares pic with Nawab Shah: ‘Last year today was the day when my husband proposed to me’

Actor Pooja Batra Shah took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from last year. She mentioned that today was the day last year when actor Nawab Shah proposed to her.

She wrote: “#tbt Last year today was the day when my hubby @nawwabshah proposed to me in the presence of his Mom and his Family. May your blessings and love always be with us Moore We Miss you.” Nawab Shah replied to her post and wrote: “Love you”. In one of the pictures, a beaming Pooja stands as Nawab Shah is down on one knee to propose. In another, she kisses an elderly lady, possibly Nawab’s mother.

Pooja and Nawab got married in New Delhi on July 4 last year. Confirming the news to Bombay Times, she had said in an interview, “Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week.”

Speaking about her husband, she had said, “We strongly connected after we were reintroduced by a common friend in February this year. I guess we reconnected at the right time in our life. We were in the same space emotionally and hit it off instantly... We share emotional and intellectual compatibility, and we don’t have to explain too much to each other. I like the fact that he is a family person.”

She had added that it was Nawab who had proposed to her, “He was ready to propose to me soon after we met. Eventually, he proposed to me in Delhi, and again when he came to meet my parents with his family.”

This is Pooja’s second marriage. She had been married to one Sonu S Ahluwalia from 2002 till their divorce in 2011. Nawab Shah is a regular in Hindi films and has featured in a number of mega hits such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Panipat and Dabangg 3 to name a few.

