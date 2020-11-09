Pooja Bedi defends Milind Soman’s nude beach photo: ‘His crime is being good looking, famous and setting benchmarks’

Actor Pooja Bedi has defended the controversial picture of model-actor Milind Soman running on a south Goa beach in the nude. She said that there is ‘absolutely nothing obscene’ about the photo and called it ‘aesthetic’.

Pooja took to Twitter to juxtapose the picture of Milind with those of naked Naga sadhus and said that ‘smearing ash’ cannot make nudity acceptable. “Absolutely nothing obscene about @milindrunning aesthetic pic. The obscenity lies in the minds of a viewer imagining more! His crime is being good looking,famous & setting bench marks! If nudity is a crime all naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash can’t make it acceptable!,” she tweeted.

Last week, on his 55th birthday, Milind had shared a picture of his nude beach run, which was clicked by his wife Ankita Konwar. “Happy birthday to me! #55,” he had captioned it.

Milind was booked for obscenity after he uploaded the photo. The south Goa Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar Singh told Hindustan Times that he was booked under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Recently, model-actor Poonam Pandey was also in hot water for allegedly trespassing on government property and making an objectionable video. She and her husband Sam Bombay were arrested by the Goa Police and are out on a bail bond of Rs 20,000 each.

The Canacona judicial magistrate, while granting them bail, observed that all nudity could not be considered obscene. “It is important to note that when such representation is in pursuance of art, it is an exception. Making of films obviously is an artistic endeavour and even if it was otherwise, determination of the same would be a matter of trial. One cannot, given the facts and circumstances, come to a conclusion that all nudity is obscene,” the magistrate said.

