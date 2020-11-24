Pooja Bedi remembers a time when jokes were not offensive, feels political correctness has made everyone ‘intolerant’

As political correctness is forcing people to think twice before making a joke and delicately tip-toe around sensitive subjects, Pooja Bedi reminded everyone of a time when a joke was just that. She said that the need to be politically correct has made everyone ‘intolerant’ and ‘overly sensitive’ to every little thing.

Pooja shared a quote which read, “It’s called a joke. We used to tell them before people became offended by everything.” In the accompanying tweet, she wrote, “Sigh!!!! How many of you feel that ‘political correctness’ is turning us into an intolerant, stiff, overly sensitive bunch of people who are easily offended by every little thing???”

Recently, Pooja defended Milind Soman over his nude beach photo and said that there was ‘absolutely nothing obscene’ about it. She took to Twitter to juxtapose the picture of him with those of naked Naga sadhus and said that ‘smearing ash’ cannot make nudity acceptable.

“Absolutely nothing obscene about @milindrunning aesthetic pic. The obscenity lies in the minds of a viewer imagining more! His crime is being good looking,famous & setting bench marks! If nudity is a crime all naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash can’t make it acceptable!,” she tweeted.

Pooja, who made her Bollywood debut with Vishkanya in 1991, has acted in a number of films including Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Lootere. She was also a part of several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss and Maa Exchange.

Recently, Pooja was seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba as a therapist. She also starred in the Zee5 original film Comedy Couple, which also featured Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad. She had been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets of the film and described her character as an ‘artsy’ single mother in her posts.

