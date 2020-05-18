Pooja Bedi tweets about quarantine facility as she and fiancé drive to Goa: ‘Cannot become an acceptable way of life’

Pooja Bedi, who recently drove with fiancé Maneck Contractor to their Goa home amid the coronavirus pandemic, is unhappy with the border control process, testing and ‘condition of the quarantine facility’ as authorities attempt to control the spread of the virus. She took to Twitter to share a picture of a stamp given to her by the officials in Goa, directing her to remain in home quarantine till May 30.

“Drove back with fiance maneck to our home in #Goa . (He’s goan. My home, car & business are all goa registered) The entire process of border control/ #COVID19 testing & the condition of the quarantine facility was an experience that simply CANNOT become an acceptable way of life,” she tweeted.

Pooja was in Mumbai during the initial days of the lockdown and celebrated her 50th birthday with her loved ones, including Maneck, daughter Alaya F and son Omar. Her father Kabir Bedi joined the celebrations via video call.

Recently, in an interview, Pooja said that her children, Alaya and Omar, are extremely fond of Maneck. She revealed that they persuaded her to get married, just like her ex-husband, Farhan Furniturewala.

“Just before Maneck came into my life, Alaya and Omar were chatting about something and they said, ‘Mama, you should really get your life together.’ I said, ‘What?’ They said, ‘Yeah, look at papa. He has met Laila aunty and settled down with her. They have had a child together. He has got his life sorted. You should also get someone and just get married and settle down,’” she said.

Maneck was Pooja’s senior in school but while they did not talk all that much back then, they reconnected after many years on their alumni WhatsApp group. After being in a relationship for a little over a year, he proposed on Valentine’s Day last year as they were mid-air, on a hot air balloon.

