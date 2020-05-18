Sections
Home / Bollywood / Pooja Bedi tweets about quarantine facility as she and fiancé drive to Goa: ‘Cannot become an acceptable way of life’

Pooja Bedi tweets about quarantine facility as she and fiancé drive to Goa: ‘Cannot become an acceptable way of life’

Pooja Bedi said that the border control process, testing and ‘condition of the quarantine facility’ as she drove to Goa fiancé Maneck Contractor was not acceptable.

Updated: May 18, 2020 18:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pooja Bedi and her fiancé Maneck Contractor recently drove to their Goa home.

Pooja Bedi, who recently drove with fiancé Maneck Contractor to their Goa home amid the coronavirus pandemic, is unhappy with the border control process, testing and ‘condition of the quarantine facility’ as authorities attempt to control the spread of the virus. She took to Twitter to share a picture of a stamp given to her by the officials in Goa, directing her to remain in home quarantine till May 30.

“Drove back with fiance maneck to our home in #Goa . (He’s goan. My home, car & business are all goa registered) The entire process of border control/ #COVID19 testing & the condition of the quarantine facility was an experience that simply CANNOT become an acceptable way of life,” she tweeted.

 

Pooja was in Mumbai during the initial days of the lockdown and celebrated her 50th birthday with her loved ones, including Maneck, daughter Alaya F and son Omar. Her father Kabir Bedi joined the celebrations via video call.



Also read | Neelima Azeem on divorce from Pankaj Kapur when Shahid Kapoor was 3.5 years old: ‘I didn’t decide to separate, he moved on’

Recently, in an interview, Pooja said that her children, Alaya and Omar, are extremely fond of Maneck. She revealed that they persuaded her to get married, just like her ex-husband, Farhan Furniturewala.

“Just before Maneck came into my life, Alaya and Omar were chatting about something and they said, ‘Mama, you should really get your life together.’ I said, ‘What?’ They said, ‘Yeah, look at papa. He has met Laila aunty and settled down with her. They have had a child together. He has got his life sorted. You should also get someone and just get married and settle down,’” she said.

Maneck was Pooja’s senior in school but while they did not talk all that much back then, they reconnected after many years on their alumni WhatsApp group. After being in a relationship for a little over a year, he proposed on Valentine’s Day last year as they were mid-air, on a hot air balloon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kerala SSLC and plus two exams will be held as per schedule: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
May 18, 2020 18:25 IST
Mariah Carey’s perfect reply to this girl thinking the singer coined E=mc2
May 18, 2020 18:21 IST
Humari Bahu Silk’s Chahat Pandey says she is not contemplating suicide
May 18, 2020 18:18 IST
In Bengal’s lockdown 4.0 guidelines, no official curfew at night: Mamata
May 18, 2020 18:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.