Pooja Bhatt bemused by ‘sheer obsession’ of outsiders sharing conspiracy theories on Bollywood

Producer Tanujj Garg and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt have responded to speculation about the film industry, particularly around on nepotism and the perceived injustice suffered by outsiders in Bollywood, after the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to Twitter, Tanujj wrote that he was ‘tired’ of the speculation by ‘idle outsiders’ who were pretending to know everything about the workings of the film industry.

“Am I the only one tired of reading silly conspiracy theories by idle outsiders with ample time on hand, masquerading as authorities on the film industry?,” he wrote on Twitter.

Responding to his tweet, Pooja said that she was ‘bemused’ by the ‘sheer obsession’ of these people. “You’re tired. I am bemused. Not only by their authority but also by their sheer obsession,” she wrote. There has been a social media outrage with many holding the ‘Bollywood privilege club’ responsible for isolating Sushant. Others have urged people to ‘celebrate’ the actor’s life instead of indulging in such analysis and name calling.

Earlier, in an Instagram live, Sushant’s Sonchiriya co-star Manoj Bajpayee expressed unhappiness about the analysis of his death. “When I see the cacophony around me and people trying to find the reason behind the suicide...everyone has their own theory and we are not talking about the contribution that he has made at such a young age, the journey that he took and where he reached...it is leaving a very bad taste in my mouth. Why can’t we celebrate the person that he was?,” he asked.

More recently, Sushant’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Bhumika Chawla urged everyone to stop speculating. “Dear Sushant - wherever you are - you are in the hands of God .... it’s Been a week since you have gone ... What took you away —- THE SECRET HAS GONE WITH YOU — buried deep in your heart and mind,” she wrote.

“There are speculations of why it happened .... THERE IS MUD SLINGING - there is wrath - there is — ‘who is to be blamed’ —— there is ‘industry did it’ —- ‘relationship did this’ ... so on and so forth .... Dear PEOPLE RESPECT A SOUL GONE ... PRAY AND LOOK AHEAD,” she added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

