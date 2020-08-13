Pooja Bhatt defends Sadak 2 against backlash as she calls ‘lovers, haters two sides of same coin’, Soni Razdan lauds her

Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has reacted to the trailer of her upcoming film, Sadak 2, being targeted online. She has said that she is pleased that the chatter around the film’s trailer has made it the number one trending video on YouTube.

Reacting to a tweet, Pooja wrote that she is not worried about the online attacks that have been launched against the film. “Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes,” she wrote.

The trailer for the film, which marks Mahesh Bhatt’s first collaboration with younger daughter Alia Bhatt, was released on Wednesday, and has quickly become the most-disliked video on YouTube, less than 24 hours later. The trailer has received 4.5 million ‘dislikes’ on the video sharing platform, with a massively unfavourable ‘like-dislike’ ratio. With more than 15 million views, only 2,55,000 people have ‘liked’ the trailer. In addition to this, a musician has claimed that a song from the film, previously described as ‘brilliant’ by Pooja, has been lifted from his 2011 Pakistani composition.

Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, reacted to Pooja’s tweet and wrote, “Smart girl and absolutely true.” Mahesh Bhatt had earlier said in a message that he isn’t bothered about the fate of the film. “Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine,” he had shared, via Pooja.

Sadak 2, a sequel to his 1991 film starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

