Pooja Bhatt is unfazed by criticism, jokes about how she has been in ‘hot water’ since the ’90s. See pic

Actor Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday shared a black and white throwback picture of herself from the 1990 and joked about how she has dealt with criticism all these years.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Criticism? Doesn’t faze me! I’ve been in hot water since the early 90’s.” The picture shows Pooja inside a bath tub with a drink in her hand. Among those who reacted to the picture was her step mother, Soni Razdan. She wrote in the comments section, “Love love love it.” Actor Kashmere Shah too commented on the post and wrote: “You are and always been a Rockstar. And nothing anyone says can ever take that away from u. Be proud of what you have achieved. I so am proud of u.”

Pooja was a prominent actor in the ’90s, having worked in successful films like Zakhm, Sadak and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. By 2000s, she went into oblivion as an actor only to rediscover herself as producer and as a director. She has directed films such as Paap (2004), Holiday (2006), Dhokha (2007), Kajraare (2010) and Jism 2 (2012) in the past and has been associated with her family production house, Vishesh Films.

Pooja is all set to make a comeback as an actor in her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film, Sadak 2, which is a sequel to her own film of the same name. The film stars her half-sister Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles and will also see Sanjay Dutt in a prominent role. It also marks Mahesh’s directorial comeback. Pooja last appeared in a film as an actor in English language film Everybody Says I’m Fine! in 2001.

Pooja is known to be candid and honest in her views. Some time in October last year, she had written about her struggle against alcoholism and mentioned how if ‘I could do it,you can too’. She had explained: “Two years & ten months sober today.. time to reflect on the past & absorb the now.. Kal Kisne Dekha after all? To any and all of you who are battling your demons & grappling with addiction issues,know that you’re not alone. If I could do it,you can too. And if you flounder or fall,pick yourself up and keep going.. the rewards are multiple in more ways than one!”

