Pooja Bhatt shares video of Kangana Ranaut thanking Mahesh Bhatt at award ceremony: ‘Guess videos lie too’

Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has made the latest move in her ‘Twitter war’ with actor Kangana Ranaut. The two are caught up in a heated debate on nepotism in Bollywood and the alleged unfair treatment received by outsiders.

On Thursday, Pooja shared a video from the 2006 Filmfare Awards ceremony when Kangana won the Best Debut award for her film Gangster. The film was back by Pooja’s family production house Vishesh Films--owned by her father Mahesh Bhatt and uncle Mukesh Bhatt. In her acceptance speech, Kangana thanked Mukesh and Mahesh and even hugged the former on her way to the stage.

“Guess videos lie too? Upside-down face Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts,” Pooja had captioned her post. Earlier, on Wednesday, she had responded to accusations of nepotism levelled against her family. She said Vishesh Film was once notorious for only working with newcomers and not the established stars.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams Pooja Bhatt’s claim that she was launched by Bhatts: ‘To get talented people for free is a favour many studios do’

Kangana‘s team responded to Pooja’s tweets by saying that it was the production house’s way of saving funds.“Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her,” Kangana’s team tweeted.

“Call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her “tragic end”, Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot’s and Rhea’s relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him (2/2) @PoojaB1972,” the team added.

The debate on nepotism has been rekindled after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. the actor died on June 14 in his home.

Follow @htshowbiz for more