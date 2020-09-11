Pooja Bhatt takes a stand amid attacks on Bollywood: ‘People use terms like small-time actor, ‘B’ or ‘C’ grade to degrade’

Pooja Bhatt said that terms like ‘small-time actor’ were used to degrade and dismiss.

After Arjun Kapoor was called a ‘small-time actor’ on a news channel, Hansal Mehta and Pooja Bhatt came out in support of him. Hansal slammed the journalist for ‘demeaning and abus(ing)’ the film industry.

“Nobody is a ‘small-time’ actor. Get that straight f******d arnab. Enough of this demeaning and abuse of our profession,” the filmmaker wrote on Twitter.

Pooja backed Hansal and said, in a series of tweets, that such terms were used to ‘dismiss and degrade’ artists. She also seemed to take a dig at Kangana Ranaut, who earlier referred to Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker as ‘B-grade actresses’.

“I agree with @mehtahansal when he says ‘Nobody is a small time actor’. People use terms like the above & ‘out of work’ actor, ‘B’ or ‘C’ grade actor as a means to dismiss & degrade.The joy & trial of being an actor/artist is that at some point you are going to be out of work,” Pooja wrote.

“That’s what makes ALL artistes across board such courageous people. To constantly embrace uncertainty,to plod on & put your best face forward even after enduring failure. To follow your heart & hone your art no matter how average or brilliant people think you are-that takes guts!,” she added.

Pooja then saluted her colleagues in the industry and called everyone ‘warriors’. “So here’s to the artists,the makers,the entertainers,the believers. We are warriors! Our tools are our hearts, our senses. Our strength is our vulnerability,our capacity to fall & rise again. Success is temporary,failure guaranteed & we still do what we do. Not everyone’s cup of tea!,” she wrote.

Arnab Goswami, on his show, was criticising the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) partial demolition of Kangana’s office. He brought up examples of other actors who were served notices by the BMC and given enough time.

“There is one person called Arjun Kapoor.. I don’t know, they say he is a small time actor. I don’t know who he is. But this Arjun Kapoor, whoever this small-time actor is…,” Arnab said, talking about how Arjun’s illegal terrace gym was demolished by the BMC a year after he was served a notice.

Kangana, who has been critical of the ruling Maharashtra government, said that the demolition of her office is an attempt to silence her. She has challenged Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to ‘break my face and body’, vowing to expose him and the ‘Karan Johar gang’.

