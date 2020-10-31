Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Pooja Hegde reveals why she took a break from Bollywood after ‘heartbreaking’ failure of Mohenjo Daro

Pooja Hegde reveals why she took a break from Bollywood after ‘heartbreaking’ failure of Mohenjo Daro

Pooja Hegde, whose debut Hindi film Mohenjo Daro failed at the box office, said that she took a conscious break from Bollywood as she wanted to return with a ‘sturdy second movie’.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 15:01 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pooja Hegde will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

Pooja Hegde got a dream launch in Bollywood, with Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Mohenjo Daro, in which she was cast opposite Hrithik Roshan. Unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office. She said in a new interview that its failure was ‘heartbreaking’ for her.

After Mohenjo Daro, Pooja focussed on her projects down south, before returning to Hindi films with Housefull 4 last year. She said that she consciously took a break from Bollywood as she wanted her second film to be ‘sturdy’.

Talking to Mid-Day, Pooja said, “An actor’s first film is their showreel to the world. I was under contract, so I hadn’t signed another film during the period. Its failure was heartbreaking. Eventually, South films came along, and work attracted more work. I held off signing Hindi films because I needed a sturdy second movie. I built on the success of Housefull 4, and here I am!”

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer finds his Dayaben, makes her do garba with Jethalal. Watch



Pooja recently joined the cast of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. The supporting cast includes Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma.



Cirkus is Rohit’s take on the classic Shakespearean play, The Comedy of Errors. The film is set to go on floors next month and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa. Presented by T-Series in association with Reliance Entertainment and co-produced by Rohit, it is slated to release by the end of 2021.

 

Pooja also has the Telugu period romance Radhe Shyam in her kitty. She has been cast opposite Prabhas in the film and will be seen playing a music teacher. He, meanwhile, will essay the role of a palm reader. Earlier this month, on her birthday, the makers released her character poster.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Work, don’t show off: PM Modi’s mantra for young probationers
Oct 31, 2020 13:53 IST
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Oct 31, 2020 14:11 IST
DC vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl
Oct 31, 2020 15:03 IST
As Covid-19 cases soar in Delhi, health minister Satyendar Jain lists reasons
Oct 31, 2020 13:01 IST

latest news

Pooja Hegde reveals why she took a break from Bollywood after Mohenjo Daro
Oct 31, 2020 15:01 IST
No Time to Die costing studio Rs 75 cr in interest per month due to delay
Oct 31, 2020 14:57 IST
Tripura Board revises Class 10th, 12th results after addition of seven new rank-holders
Oct 31, 2020 14:56 IST
HC refuses relief to Canadian citizen whose OCI card was cancelled after divorce
Oct 31, 2020 14:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.