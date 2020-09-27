Poonam Pandey, husband Sam Bombay patch up after assault allegations, Deepika, Shraddha, Sara’s phones seized by NCB

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay have decided to give their marriage another chance. Phones of leading Bollywood stars - Deepika, Sara and Shraddha - were taken by NCB.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Poonam Pandey back with Sam Bombay after assault allegations: ‘Which marriage does not have its ups and downs’

Hours after sharing a wedding picture and fuelling speculations of a patch up, Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay have confirmed they are back together. Sam was arrested after Poonam accused him of domestic violence earlier this week.

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor’s phones seized by NCB

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta and Jaya Saha’s phones have been seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau in their probe into the Bollywood drugs nexus case.

Karan Johar’s 2019 party video not related to Bollywood drugs probe, says NCB official

Karan Johar’s party video from 2019 is not under the Narcotics Control Bureau’s scanner, as per an official from the agency. Karan’s video went viral last year after many shared it believing that his guests looked high on drugs.

‘I have been framed’: Dharma Productions’ Kshitij Ravi Prasad after arrest by NCB

Dharma Productions’ former associate Kshitij Ravi Prasad has said that he has been ‘framed’ in the Bollywood drug nexus case, being investigated by the NCB. The agency arrested Kshitij on Saturday.

Himanshi Khurana tests Covid-19 positive: ‘I was the part of farmers’ protests and the area was crowded, so got test done’

Bigg Boss alumnus Himanshi Khurana has tested positive for Covid-19. She revealed her diagnosis on Instagram and said she might have contacted the disease when she was out protesting with the farmers this week.

