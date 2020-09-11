Poonam Pandey marries Sam Bombay: ‘Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you’. See pics

Actor-model Poonam Pandey has tied the knot with fiancé Sam Bombay. The two shared pictures from their wedding ceremonies on their respective Instagram accounts. Sam Ahamad Bombay, 46, is a film director.

Poonam shared a picture of them dressed as bride and groom and captioned it, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.” While Poonam is seen seated on a chair in a navy blue embroidered lehenga with a huge mangtika and kaleere, Sam is in a colour-coordinated sherwani as he poses alongside her.

She also shared a candid picture from their phera ceremony, with just a heart emoji in the caption. It shows Poonam in a lehenga, complete with a veil which fails to hide her laughter as Sam embraces her during the ceremony.

Sam had also shared a picture with Poonam on his Instagram account. It is probably from their mehendi ceremony. While Poonam is seen in a pastel green lehenga with a fullsize jacket as she shows off her henna-decorated hands to the camera, Sam is seen in a black sherwani as he locks his hands around her while also holding a champagne.

The couple had announced their engagement in July. Sam had shared a picture of them showing off their rings and had captioned it, “We finally did it!” Poonam had acknowledged his post with the comment, “Best feeling.”

The two were earlier booked for lockdown violation by the Marine drive police in May. According to a Hindustan Times report, they were roaming around in their BMW, which was seized. The two were detained and then released after a notice. A case was registered against the two at Marine Drive police station under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the National Disaster Management Act.

