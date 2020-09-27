Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay posts pic from their wedding after domestic violence controversy

Actor Poonam Pandey hit the headlines in early September after her surprise wedding with Sam Bombay. Later that month, she filed a complaint of assault against Sam in Goa. However, Sam has now shared a happy picture from their wedding.

The picture is from their wedding and does not have a caption. Both are dressed in wedding finery.

Sam was arrested on Tuesday in Goa after she filed a complaint claiming he had molested, threatened and assaulted her, police said. The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey is currently shooting for a film, said an official.

“Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested,” Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said.

Speaking to Spotboye, Poonam hinted that she may withdraw her case against Sam but also mentioned how badly she was beaten up. She was quoted as saying, “I got beaten up very badly this time, it was a half murder. I don’t know for how many days I was in the hospital.”

“Because he is just crying in front of me and I really don’t know what to do? Every time he just beat me up and later starts crying saying sorry. This time also he did the same and promised it will not happen again and I will treat you good. But this is something he keeps doing always. Because of him I got a brain haemorrhage,” she added.

