Poonam Pandey says she suffered a brain haemorrhage after being beaten up by Sam Bombay: ‘It was a half murder’

Actor Poonam Pandey has claimed that she recently suffered a brain haemorrhage after being beaten by husband Sam Bombay. The actor has revealed that she was in the hospital around a week ago and was discharged recently. “I got beaten up very badly this time, it was a half murder. I don’t know for how many days I was in the hospital,” she said.

Poonam has now hinted that she may take the police complaint back which she had filed against Sam in Goa during their honeymoon, accusing him of molesting, threatening and assaulting her in their hotel room.

“Because he is just crying in front of me and I really don’t know what to do? Every time he just beat me up and later starts crying saying sorry. This time also he did the same and promised it will not happen again and I will treat you good. But this is something he keeps doing always. Because of him I got a brain haemorrhage,” she told Spotboye in an interview.

Turning down accusations of marrying Sam for his money, Poonam said, “This man has deleted all my pictures from his handle whereas I have not deleted anything, thinking that everything will be sorted even now. He does this everytime and removes them. And I feel I am a fool after reading articles against me that I am making money out of him. Whereas the fact is he is making money out of me by selling my videos.”

A Goa court had granted conditional bail to film producer Sam Bombay, who was arrested for allegedly molesting, threatening and assaulting his actor wife Poonam Pandey, police said on Wednesday. Sam has been asked to report to Canacona police station for four days starting Wednesday and also not to interfere with witnesses.

Poonam had filed a police complaint late on Monday night claiming that her husband had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her, he said. The couple are in Canacona village of South Goa for a film shoot.

The couple had tied the knot earlier this month and had shared pictures from the wedding on Instagram. While Sam has deleted the wedding pictures, Poonam’s account still holds few of them.

(With PTI inputs)

