Poonam Pandey shares Karwa Chauth pic with husband Sam Bombay after getting booked for shooting ‘obscene video’ in Goa

An FIR was registered against Poonam Pandey for shooting a ‘pornographic video’ at a dam in Goa. However, she seems unbothered by it and has been sharing Karwa Chauth selfies with her husband.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 09:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Poonam Pandey has shared a new picture with her husband Sam Bombay.

Actor Poonam Pandey is not letting an FIR get in way of her Karwa Chauth celebrations. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a picture with her husband Sam Bombay after she was booked for shooting a ‘pornographic video’ on government property in Goa.

The picture showed Poonam and Sam posing for a selfie. “Hey Husband, happy Karwa Chauth,” she captioned her post.

 

The complaint against Poonam was filed by the state Water Resources department, which manages the Chapoli dam in Canacona village in Goa, where the video was shot. Deputy superintendent of police Nelson Albuquerque said Poonam will be summoned for questioning.



 

“A case was registered against Pandey after she was spotted in the video which has gone viral. She has been booked for obscene gestures, trespassing on the government property, and for shooting and distributing an indecent video,” the officer said.

Women’s wing of Goa Forward Party has also filed a complaint with South Goa SP against Poonam for shooting the video. Durgadas Kamat, Vice President and spokesperson, Goa Forward Party demanded the resignation of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan says every actor has experienced ‘work drying up’, is fortunate to have survived that phase

“Video of Poonam Pandey has gone viral in Goa. The video was shot at Chapoli Dam in Canacona, The area is highly secured and is the property of the Water Resource Department, Goa government. Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) normally issued permission for the shoot in Goa. The Chief Minister is the chairman of the ESG. The BJP government led by Pramod Sawant is promoting Goa as porn destination which is bringing bad name to the state,” Kamat told ANI.

Poonam and Sam got married in September, shortly after which Poonam filed a police complaint against him for physically abusing her on their honeymoon. While she first said that she would never go back to him, they patched up a couple of days later.

